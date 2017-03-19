Xandria, Kobra And The Lotus and Once Human Tour Announced (Week in Review)

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 9th the famed Webster Hall in New York City and will hit various cities in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on May 30th in Mesa, AZ at Club Red-Mesa

The band had this to say, "We are super excited to go on our first ever North American headline tour in May, playing east to west coast, along with the wonderful Kobra and the Lotus as well as Once Human. Let's get these places rocked!" See the dates - here.