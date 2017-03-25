Lee had the following to say about the track, "I'm very excited to share a new song which I was asked to create as the end title for the forthcoming film, Voice From The Stone, which stars the incredibly talented and captivating Emilia Clarke. The song is called Speak To Me.

"There are many reasons why I felt inspired to work on this project. Voice From The Stone tells the haunting story of Verena, a nurse who is asked to aid a young boy who has fallen silent after the sudden passing of his mother- Verena is brought in to help him speak again. As a new mother myself, the film resonated very deeply with me. I had the opportunity to work closely with Eric Howell, who directed the film, and Michael Wandmacher, who composed the score. I was very moved by the movie, and after having my first conversation with Eric and Michael, I felt a surge of inspiration and immediately began writing. It is a rare phenomenon to really share a creative vision so completely, and that made for a very powerful experience, and an end result that I am very proud of."

"It was an honor to be able to work with Eric on the music video as well, which was shot in Siena, Italy, at the same beautiful location as the film. We conceived the video as a parallel and backstory to the film, which explores the strong bond of love between Malvina and her son, and the belief that love is stronger than death." Stream the song - here.