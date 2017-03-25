Machine Gun Kelly And Hailee Steinfeld Stream New Track 'At My Best' (Week in Review)

"I wrote this song as a message for help," Kelly begins. "On behalf of anybody finding theirself, I wrote this letter to numb your pain, 'cause every day I wake up I'm feeling the same."

"I shout, I swear, I get angry, I get scared," Steinfeld sings on the hook. "I fall, I break, I mess up, I make mistakes, but if you can't take me at my worst, you don't deserve me at my best." Check out the new collaborative track - here.