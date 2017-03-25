Obituary Release Animated 'Ten Thousand Ways To Die' Video (Week in Review)

The new clip reunited the band will director Balazs Grof who they had worked with on their "Violence" Video. The band had the following to say about the new visual, "We are so stoked about the new 'Ten Thousand Ways To Die' video.

"We knew even while making the 'Violence' video from the Inked In Blood release that there would be a continuation video to follow. It just goes to show once again that this band is not afraid to have a good time and laugh at ourselves.

Balazs is an amazing artist and captured the band's characters and personalities perfectly in both videos and we are so excited to get the reaction from the Obituary fans." Watch the video - here.