Toby Keith, Alabama and Billy Gibbons Added To Merle Haggard Tribute (Week in Review)

The special concert event will be taping on April 6th at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena to mark Haggard's 80th birthday and the anniversary of his sad passing in 2016.

The show is also set to feature Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley, Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr., The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Ronnie Dunn, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lucinda Williams, Ben Haggard, John Anderson, Connie Smith, John Mellencamp and Bobby Bare. Find more details - here.