Waka explained the situation was more dire than a burning car because it held his documents to get back to the United States. "Our car burning might miss my flight " he wrote. "What a f—ing week MEXICO!!! Plus my wallet and passport magically disappeared with that being said, I still had a good time"¼ï¸ðŸ¤'"

Of course, it hasn't been all bad luck for the rapper lately. On March 11th, a jury cleared him of several charges after he was arrested in October 2014 for trying to bring a loaded gun onto a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Waka took the case to trial–rather than accept a plea deal–because he claimed it was all an accident. He won (via XXL). Check out Waka's flaming car - here.