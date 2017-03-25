|
Waka Flocka Flame's SUV Bursts Into Flames (Week in Review)
.
Waka Flocka Flame's SUV Bursts Into Flames was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) Waka Flocka Flame's recent trip to Mexico borroan idea from his name and ended in flames. He posted a video of the incident on Instagram. In the video, shot in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, he shofans how the SUV he was traveling in burst into flames. "Can you say 'Turn down for what?!'" he asked. Waka explained the situation was more dire than a burning car because it held his documents to get back to the United States. "Our car burning might miss my flight " he wrote. "What a f—ing week MEXICO!!! Plus my wallet and passport magically disappeared with that being said, I still had a good time"¼ï¸ðŸ¤'" Of course, it hasn't been all bad luck for the rapper lately. On March 11th, a jury cleared him of several charges after he was arrested in October 2014 for trying to bring a loaded gun onto a flight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Waka took the case to trial–rather than accept a plea deal–because he claimed it was all an accident. He won (via XXL). Check out Waka's flaming car - here.
