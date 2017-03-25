Berry's family posted an update on his Facebook page this morning. Working on the album had given the musician a great deal of joy since he announced it last October on his 90th birthday, they shared in their message.

As a result, they wanted to move forward and release what he'd been working on. "While our hearts are very heavy at this time, we know that Chuck had no greater wish than to see this album released to the world, and we know of no better way to celebrate and remember his 90 years of life than through his music," they stated. Read more - here.