Tool Add New Dates To North American Tour (Week in Review)

Tool

Tool Add New Dates To North American Tour was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Tool had exciting news for fans on Monday, the band announced that they have added several more stops to their upcoming North American tour that they will be launching this spring.

The band has added five new shows to the spring trek including concerts in St Paul (June 9th), Calgary (June 12th), Edmonton (June 13th), Vancouver (June 15th), and George, Wa (June 17th).

The group had previously revealed eight dates for the tour which is scheduled to kick off in Fairfax, VA on May 24th. They will also be performing at the Governors Ball and Boston Calling music festivals. See the dates - here.

