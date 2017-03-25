Tool Add New Dates To North American Tour (Week in Review)

The band has added five new shows to the spring trek including concerts in St Paul (June 9th), Calgary (June 12th), Edmonton (June 13th), Vancouver (June 15th), and George, Wa (June 17th).

The group had previously revealed eight dates for the tour which is scheduled to kick off in Fairfax, VA on May 24th. They will also be performing at the Governors Ball and Boston Calling music festivals. See the dates - here.