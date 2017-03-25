Not only do the pages detail the track's verses, but they also contain Tupac's signature along with notes he made to himself. He includes Yo-Yo's and Ice Cube's names at the bottom of the first page, as well as a note on the rumors circulating about his time in prison.

The demo version of "Dear Mama" reportedly featured Yo-Yo so Tupac may have been considering features when he wrote out the song. The auction site acquired the lyrics from an independent seller in Poland. Read more - here.