Clutch Announce Their Own Music Festival and Tour With Primus (Week in Review)

The An Evening With Primus And Clutch tour is set to kick off on July

17th in Charlotte, NC at the Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre and will run until August 18th where it will wrap in Berkeley, CA at The Greek Theatre.

The trek will feature each band playing a full set and will not include any opening acts with Clutch kicking off each show an hour after the venue doors open.

Clutch also announced that they will be launching their first annual Earth Rocker Festival which will be taking place on May 20th at Shiley Acres in Inwood, WV. Read more - here.