|
Dopesick Recruit Ill Nino Frontman For 'Release Me' Video (Week in Review)
.
Dopesick Recruit Ill Nino Frontman For 'Release Me' Video was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Dopesick have released new music video for their track "Release Me" which features a guest vocalist appearance from Ill Nino frontman Cristian Machado. The new clip was directed by Matt Zane (Wayne Static, John 5, Orgy) and is one of the tracks from Dopesick's forthcoming EP "The Love and Terror Cult", which is set to be released on April 28th. Machado had this to say, "I had a great time making the video for Release Me. Somehow, we wound up on a Hollywood rooftop with Matt Zane, and insanity followed shortly after. The backdrop was the beautiful California night sky and a dimly lit Los Angeles skyline. "I will say that musical instruments were definitely hurt during the making of this video and human beings are definitely to blame. I've never seen a Gibson Les Paul thrown off a rooftop, surely it instigated the destruction of several microphone stands on my part. Check out the video and keep an eye out for the flying Les Paul that nearly decapitated me. All for the love of rock!" Watch the video - here.
The new clip was directed by Matt Zane (Wayne Static, John 5, Orgy) and is one of the tracks from Dopesick's forthcoming EP "The Love and Terror Cult", which is set to be released on April 28th.
Machado had this to say, "I had a great time making the video for Release Me. Somehow, we wound up on a Hollywood rooftop with Matt Zane, and insanity followed shortly after. The backdrop was the beautiful California night sky and a dimly lit Los Angeles skyline.
"I will say that musical instruments were definitely hurt during the making of this video and human beings are definitely to blame. I've never seen a Gibson Les Paul thrown off a rooftop, surely it instigated the destruction of several microphone stands on my part. Check out the video and keep an eye out for the flying Les Paul that nearly decapitated me. All for the love of rock!" Watch the video - here.
• Rolling Stones Film Expanded For DVD and Blu-Ray
• David Bowie ZiggyZag Statue Fan Initiative Fails
• The Def Leppard EP Getting Special Reissue
• Allman Brothers Band Announce The Fox Box Set
• The Doors' Robby Krieger Announces U.S. Solo Tour
• 2017 Warped Tour Lineup Announced
• Kansas Add New North American Leg To Leftoverture Tour
• Bob Dylan Explains Why He's Releasing 'Triplicate'
• Prince Retains Most Extensive Record Ever Sold Honor
• 'Grateful Dead Movie' Returning to Theaters For One Night
• Rocklahoma Festival Announces Daily Lineups
• Metal Church Recruit Meshiaak To Support Euro Tour
• Cro-Mags' John Joseph Announce Free Book Release Event
• Blondie TV Concert Special Coming Next Month
• Singled Out: Eclipse's Downfall of Eden
• Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Streaming New Song 'Speak To A Girl'
• Suge Knight Reportedly Hospitalized In Los Angeles
• Zayn Malik Releases 'Still Got Time' Featuring PartyNextDoor
• David Guetta Streams New Song Featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne
• Rick Ross May Have Identified DJ Khaled's 'They'
• Kendrick Lamar Ignites Speculation With Online Move
• Gorillaz Reveal Short Film To Announce New Album 'Humanz'
• Migos Brawl Release 'What The Price' Music Video
• Dave Chappelle Impersonates Drake In Comedy Special Preview
• Iggy Azalea Streams New Single 'Mo Bounce'
• Mike WiLL Made-It Streams New Track With Pharrell 'Aries (YuGo)'
• Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Stream 'Hope the High Road'
• Adele Dedicates Song To London Terror Attack Victims
• Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui In Bare With Me Photo Series
• Singled Out: Teddy Edwards' My Name
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
• Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther
• Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017
• Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.