|
Drake Performs With Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Skepta, Others (Week in Review)
.
Drake Performs With Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Skepta, Others was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Before Drake's final London Boy Meets World show on Monday (March 20), he posed for a photo with his mom and reclusive artist Sade, which has received more than 950,000 likes so far. Drake captioned the image, "Two very important ladies in my life. After posing for the photo, he stepped onstage and pulled out all the stops. During the show, Drizzy brought out frequent collaborators including Nicki Minaj, Trey Songz, Skepta, Giggs, Popcaan and Jorja Smith for surprise performances. Skepta performed "Shutdown" and "Skepta Interlude," while Giggs rocked "KMT" and Jorja Smith sang "Blue Lights." Minaj, meanwhile, graced the stage once again for "Truffle Butter" while Songz performed "Successful." Drake posted his own Instagrams from the night, including the photo with his mom and Sade and fans posted some memorable clips - here.
