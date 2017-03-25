|
Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke Talks Intensely Personal 'Coming Home' (Week in Review)
.
Falling In Reverse's Ronnie Radke Talks Intensely Personal 'Coming Home' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) The title track to Falling In Reverse's forthcoming album Coming Home might be the most important song Ronnie Radke has ever written. It's an intensely personal track that's been brewing inside of him for years. "That track is like Jurassic Park," jokes Radke. "It was years in the making. It took them a long time to produce that movie and it took me a really long time to write that song and get it right." It would ultimately take him two and a half years to get the song recorded the way he heard it in his head. Every time he recorded the song it fell short of his expectations. "I never gave up on it. Usually, people give up on songs and move on but I just couldn't move on for some reason." "Usually the producer is the problem because they don't understand what I'm trying to do," he says. But when he worked on it with his roommate and new co-writer, Tyler Smyth of the band Dangerkids, the song came together. Smyth is a student of all types of music, including pop, which finds it's way into the core of "Coming Home." "The song is about my daughter and [my] never being around," Radke confesses. Read more and listen to the track - here.
