Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Radiohead Reveal Support Act For U.S. Tour (Week in Review)

.
Radiohead

Radiohead Reveal Support Act For U.S. Tour was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: Radiohead have announced that they have recruited Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis to be the supporting act for their forthcoming spring headline tour of the United States.

The acclaimed UK band will be kicking off their sold out American tour on March 30th in Miami at the American Airlines Arena and concluding with their performance at the second weekend of the Coachella festival.

Radiohead's camp sent over the following details about the support group: "Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis are a cross-cultural joint Jewish-Arabic project that revives the music of the Al-Kuwaiti Brothers--composers of some of the most popular Iraqi songs from the early 20th century. Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood previously collaborated with Dudu Tassa on the latter's track 'Eize Yom' in 2009." See the tour dates - here.

advertisement

Radiohead Music, DVDs, Books and more

Radiohead T-shirts and Posters

More Radiohead News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Radiohead Reveal Support Act For U.S. Tour

Ed Sheeran Joins Radiohead, Foo Fighters As Glastonbury Headliner

Radiohead 'A Moon Shaped Pool' TBT Footage Goes Online

Radiohead Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar Lead Coachella Lineup

Sam Smith Surprised He Was Up Against Radiohead For Spectre Theme 2016 In Review

Courtney Love Performs Radiohead's 'Creep' 2016 In Review

Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Special Orchestra Shows Announced

'Westworld' Soundtrack Featuring Radiohead, Rolling Stones Streaming

Radiohead Artist Paint Cover for 'A Moon Shaped Pool' In Online Video


More Stories for Radiohead

Radiohead Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC With Axl Rose Concert Leads To Fine- Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies- Scorpions and Megadeth Tour - Slash Was Angry When Poison Didn't Hire Him- more

Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies On Legends Of Rock Cruise- Rolling Stones Film Expanded For DVD and Blu-Ray- David Bowie ZiggyZag Statue Fan Initiative Fails- more

Scorpions Confirm American Tour With Megadeth- Slash Was Angry When Poison Didn't Hire Him- Muse, Blink 1982. Arcade Fire Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Metallica- more

Page Too:
Justin Bieber Calls Out Fans For Acting Like 'Animals'- L.A. Sheriff's Department Apologize To Wyclef Jean- Ed Sheeran To Receive Songwriters Hall Of Fame Award- more

Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival- Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Streaming New Song- Suge Knight Reportedly Hospitalized- more

Metal Band Cradle of Filth Slam Rapper Kanye West- Rick Ross Already Planning Next Album And Reveals Title- Justin Bieber Calls Out Fans For Acting Like 'Animals'- more/a>

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Former Boston Drummer Sib Hashian Dies On Legends Of Rock Cruise

Rolling Stones Film Expanded For DVD and Blu-Ray

David Bowie ZiggyZag Statue Fan Initiative Fails

The Def Leppard EP Getting Special Reissue

Allman Brothers Band Announce The Fox Box Set

The Doors' Robby Krieger Announces U.S. Solo Tour

2017 Warped Tour Lineup Announced

Kansas Add New North American Leg To Leftoverture Tour

Bob Dylan Explains Why He's Releasing 'Triplicate'

Prince Retains Most Extensive Record Ever Sold Honor

'Grateful Dead Movie' Returning to Theaters For One Night

Rocklahoma Festival Announces Daily Lineups

Metal Church Recruit Meshiaak To Support Euro Tour

Cro-Mags' John Joseph Announce Free Book Release Event

Blondie TV Concert Special Coming Next Month

Singled Out: Eclipse's Downfall of Eden

• more

Page Too News Stories
Aerosmith, Chainsmokers, Keith Urban Lead NCAA March Madness Music Festival

Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Streaming New Song 'Speak To A Girl'

Suge Knight Reportedly Hospitalized In Los Angeles

Zayn Malik Releases 'Still Got Time' Featuring PartyNextDoor

David Guetta Streams New Song Featuring Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne

Rick Ross May Have Identified DJ Khaled's 'They'

Kendrick Lamar Ignites Speculation With Online Move

Gorillaz Reveal Short Film To Announce New Album 'Humanz'

Migos Brawl Release 'What The Price' Music Video

Dave Chappelle Impersonates Drake In Comedy Special Preview

Iggy Azalea Streams New Single 'Mo Bounce'

Mike WiLL Made-It Streams New Track With Pharrell 'Aries (YuGo)'

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Stream 'Hope the High Road'

Adele Dedicates Song To London Terror Attack Victims

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui In Bare With Me Photo Series

Singled Out: Teddy Edwards' My Name

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

Root 66 Week: Darin and Brooke Aldridge - Faster and Farther

Road Trip: The True/False Film Fest 2017

Root 66 Week: Chip Taylor - A Song I Can Live With

Zucchero - Black Cat

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.