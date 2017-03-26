Radiohead Reveal Support Act For U.S. Tour (Week in Review)

The acclaimed UK band will be kicking off their sold out American tour on March 30th in Miami at the American Airlines Arena and concluding with their performance at the second weekend of the Coachella festival.

Radiohead's camp sent over the following details about the support group: "Dudu Tassa & the Kuwaitis are a cross-cultural joint Jewish-Arabic project that revives the music of the Al-Kuwaiti Brothers--composers of some of the most popular Iraqi songs from the early 20th century. Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood previously collaborated with Dudu Tassa on the latter's track 'Eize Yom' in 2009." See the tour dates - here.