Sublime Releasing Special Beer for '40oz. To Freedom' 25th Anniversary (Week in Review)

According to the brewery, they will distribute the new beer this June in 12oz six-pack cans in limited quantities. But for real fans who demand the beer stay true to the album title, Alesmith will also offer a small batch of limited edition of 40oz bottles for sale directly through the San Diego brewery and select outlets.

"From our very first meeting this was obviously a perfect fit," says Sublime's manager Dave Kaplan. "Both AleSmith and Sublime are all about staying true to quality and authenticity above all else. Plus, I always could see that classic Sublime Sun logo on a beer bottle. We just needed a world-class beer to go inside and we found it with AleSmith." Read more - here.