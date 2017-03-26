Taking Back Sunday, Every Time I Die Summer Tour Announced (Week in Review)

As frontman Adam Lazzara told Radio.com in November, the band faced a fork in the road after seventeen years. Do they give fans the expected, or do they follow their hearts and produce an album that speaks about who they are as a band today?

"We can go one way and that way would be the easy way and just write what people expect from us or we can write something that's very true to the people that we are right now… not only in our lives but the music we're listening to. And that's the road we took and thankfully it's been going really well cause the whole thing could have blown up in our face." See the dates - here.