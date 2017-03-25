Wiz Khalifa Gives The Chainsmokers' 'Closer' A Makeover (Week in Review)

Khalifa leaves much of the song untouched but creates a new chorus, weaving himself into a few verses with lines about smoking his favorite herb. "I'm Wiz Khalifa man fresh off of the plane / been smoking so long I've got my own strain."

It will definitely be interesting to see if The Chainsmokers endorse or distance themselves from this unusual remix. Listen to Khalifa's explicit reinterpretation of the track - here.