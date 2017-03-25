|
Wyclef Jean Mistaken For An Armed Robber By Police (Week in Review)
.
Wyclef Jean Mistaken For An Armed Robber By Police was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Wyclef Jean was reportedly pulled from his car and handcuffed early Tuesday morning (March 21) after the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department mistook him for an armed robber. According to TMZ, which posted video of the incident, Jean and two female passengers including his manager were pulled over by L.A. County Sheriff's deputies around 1:30 a.m. (PT) in West Hollywood. Their vehicle matched the description of a car used in an armed robbery in the same neighborhood. "I'm in L.A. right now, coming from the studio," Wyclef said to a cameraman filming the scene. "See, the police have handcuffs on me. They just took off my Haitian bandanna. That's what's going on right now with Wyclef. The L.A.P.D. have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing." Watch the video and see Wyclef's tweets - here.
