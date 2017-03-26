Fates Warning Announce U.S. Summer Tour Dates (Week in Review)

The band has revealed the initial dates for the trek which is scheduled to kick off on June 6th in Poughkeepsie, NY at The Chance and is currently set to wrap up on July 1st in Allston, MA at the Brighton Music Hall.

Frontman Ray Alder had this to say, "We are very excited to finally announce the first leg of the US tour for 'Theories Of Flight'. We know that this news has been a long time coming, but it's finally here and we are ready to once again hit the States in support of a new album.

"The European tour was amazing, and we are anticipating nothing less from our home crowd. We can't wait to see our fans again. Get your tickets now. Thank you all!" See the dates - here.