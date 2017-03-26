Judge Rejects Kesha Request In Battle Against Dr. Luke (Week in Review)

According to the amended lawsuit, Kesha claims Dr. Luke's companies Prescription and KMI broke their contracts with her when they failed to report and pay her royalties. She also alleges that Dr. Luke broke his "good faith" agreement by verbally and physically abusing her.

New York Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich ruled in a 10-page document against all of Kesha's claims. Kornreich found that Kesha, in fact, owes Dr. Luke $1.3 million in royalties.

Additionally, the judge rejected Kesha's claim that Dr. Luke didn't act in "good faith" because she recognized the abuse before they signed a contract to work together.