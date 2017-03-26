Junkyard Announce First New Album in 26 Years (Week in Review)

Frontman David Roach had these comments, "I had no grand illusions of a magnum opus, or that we'd try and recreate what we were 25 years ago," Roach states. "This album is not a departure; it's a rock 'n' roll record from Junkyard with songs about life, love, regret, addiction and memories."

Guitarist Tim Mosher, who produced the album, adds, "The Junkyard sound is a pretty classic one: big guitars and drums with David spilling his guts on top. We wanted High Water to sound loose and live, so as far as production goes we weren't trying to re-invent the wheel, just deliver the songs in the best light we could, then mix in some big riffs and throaty vocals and that's 'Yard.'" See the tracklisting - here.