L.A. Sheriff's Department Apologize To Wyclef Jean (Week in Review)
L.A. Sheriff's Department Apologize To Wyclef Jean was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Radio.com) The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has issued a public apology to Fugees star Wyclef Jean for detaining him on Tuesday (March 21) after mistaking him for an armed robber. "It is unfortunate that Mr. Jean was detained for six minutes during this investigation, as he had no involvement whatsoever in this violent crime," the sheriff's department said in a lengthy statement posted to Facebook. "The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is apologetic for any inconvenience this process caused Mr. Jean." The sheriff's department further explained the situation which led to Jean being handcuffed. "Due to the violent nature of the call (armed robbery), the similarity of the suspect vehicle to Mr. Jean's vehicle, the time of day of the unfolding detention and Mr. Jean's furtive movements and demeanor, he was handcuffed," they wrote. "It is reported that Mr. Jean's furtive movements included actions such as once he exited the vehicle, he started to walk towards the trunk of the car, questioning why he could not get his things out of his trunk, even though he was clearly instructed by deputies not to approach the trunk. Mr. Jean was also ordered several times not to place his hands near his pockets or his waistband. Out of an abundance of caution, a pat down search for weapons was also conducted of Mr. Jean's person and he was subsequently secured inside the backseat of a patrol vehicle." Read more - here.
