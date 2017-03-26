Muse, Blink 1982. Arcade Fire Lead Lollapalooza Lineup (Week in Review)

Additional headliners include Chance The Rapper, The xx, Lorde, DJ Snake, and Justice for the festival which will be taking place at Chicago's Grant Park on August 3rd-6th.

The lineup will also feature alt-J, Cage The Elephant, The Head and The Heart, Ryan Adams, Liam Gallagher, Phantogram, Spoon, Wiz Khalifa, Run the Jewels, Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd, Migos, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage, Joey Bada$$, Noname, Russ, Machine Gun Kelly and Amine, among others. See the full list - here.