Sabaton Release Teaser For American Tour With Leaves' Eyes (Week in Review)

To prepare fans for what to expect from U.S. and Canadian trek dubbed The Last Tour, Sabaton has released a teaser video clip which can be viewed here. Sabaton are launching the tour is support of their latest album "The Last Stand."

The tour is scheduled to get underway on April 20th in Philadelphia, PA at The Trocadero and will be concluding on May 22nd in Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore. See the tour dates - here.