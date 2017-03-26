The drummer made the revelation while taking at look back at Poison's debut album "Look What the Cat Dragged In" on the latest episode of the Decibel Geek podcast.

Slash and DeVille were both considered to replace original guitarist Matt Smith with the band deciding that C.C. would be a better fit for their glam rock style, which Rockett says left Slash angry.

"Slash, we had known. He was in Hollywood Rose….We all liked him. He came and worked on some songs with us but we continued to audition people even though he was a frontrunner…We didn't want, like, a hotshot Yngwie guy. We wanted an East Coast guy. And then CC auditioned and he just made more sense than Slash did.

"So, it was a tough decision because we all liked Slash. Slash was really pissed off about it. He was pissed. He was like 'What the f*** you guys?'…So there was that rivalry between Poison and Guns n' Roses because of that, I think for a long time you know?" Listen to the full interview - here.