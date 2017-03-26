2017 Warped Tour Lineup Announced (Week in Review)

The tour will also once again include the Mutant Party Zone with two dedicated stages to metal and hardcore rock. The Acacia Strain, Being As An Ocean, Blessthefall, Carnifex and Fit For A King are all slated to perform there.

The Vans Warped Tour will stop at 41 cities across the United States. The first 500 ticket buyers in each city will receive a digital download of the Official Vans Warped Tour 50-song compilation. See the full list of bands broken out by stage and date - here.