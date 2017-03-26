Allman Brothers Band Announce The Fox Box Set (Week in Review)



.

Allman Brothers Band Announce The Fox Box Set was a Top 10 story on Friday: A new box set from the Allman Brothers Band, featuring recordings from their 2004 three-night stand at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta, is set to be released digitally today (March 24th), followed by the physical 8-CD set on April 28th. We were sent the following details:



The Fox Box 8-CD set can be preordered here and features a remastered audio mix as well as tightening up of the song spacing from the original on-demand releases. And these three September 2004 shows have a unique feature that ABB fans will appreciate: of the 53 songs performed, there is only one repeat, the sprawling "Dreams," played (three times), and each with a different voicing by the guitar soloist: Derek Trucks, Warren Haynes and Jack Pearson.



Allman Brothers Band in 2004 featured founding members Gregg Allman (keyboards, vocals) and drummers Butch Trucks and Jaimoe along with longtime percussionist Marc Quinones, guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks and bassist Oteil Burbridge. Guitarist Jack Pearson, who was in the band from 1997-99, was a special guest. Other guests include Derek's bandmate/wife Susan Tedeschi, guitarist Vaylor Trucks (Butch's son who was captured on the rear cover of Brothers & Sisters as a child) and keyboardist Rob Baracco (Phil Lesh Quintet/Other Ones). See the tracklist - here.