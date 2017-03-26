David Bowie ZiggyZag Statue Fan Initiative Fails (Week in Review)

Since there's not enough money to build the statue, all the money will go back to those who pledged. The design team for the project ,This Ain't Rock'n'Roll, planned on the 'ZiggyZag' statue to be shaped like the iconic lightning bolt from Bowie's Aladdin Sane album cover.

The replica was to be placed in Brixton, south London, streets away from Bowie's Stansfield Road birthplace. A crowdfunding page expressed their gratitude to those who have donated money to the project and added that they are far from done with planning a memorial to tribute Bowie. Read more - here.