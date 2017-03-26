The series was shot in 35mm by photographer Nicole Cartolano and features Jauregui alone as well as with her rumored girlfriend Lucy Vives. Jauregui uploaded several images from the shoot to her Instagram late Wednesday night (March 22).

She captioned them with, "It's 4:30 am and jet lag." Both Jauregui's stylist and photographer shared some more photos. Jauregui and her fellow Fifth Harmony bandmates are rumored to be collaborating with Skrillex on their forthcoming project. Skrillex shared a few video clips of himself hanging with the ladies via his Snapchat story on March 3. See the shared photos - here.