Iggy Azalea Streams New Single 'Mo Bounce' (Week in Review)

Earlier this month Azalea took to twitter to address the delay. "I felt it was important to say; I know its [sic] been a long wait for my album--SORRY!," she wrote.

"I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes. I felt it was important I made some creative changes too--I needed my album to reflect where my head's at in 2017." Listen to the new track - here.