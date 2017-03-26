Kansas Add New North American Leg To Leftoverture Tour (Week in Review)

The new leg is scheduled to get underway on August 25th in Shreveport, LA Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and will conclude on December 9th at The Villages, FL at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.

These additional dates follow the veteran band's current tour leg where they are performing the album in full, along with other songs from their career as well as material from their latest album "The Prelude Implicit". Read more and see the dates - here.