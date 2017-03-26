Rocklahoma Festival Announces Daily Lineups (Week in Review)

Thursday, May 25 (Campground Party): Another Lost Year, Nicnos, Locust Grove, Final Drive, Midnight Mob, Hoodslide, Stolen Rhodes, BC & The Big Rig, Reliance Code, Screaming Red Mutiny

Friday, May 26: Def Leppard, Three Days Grace, Skillet, Pierce The Veil, The Pretty Reckless, In Flames, Slaughter, Rival Sons, Fozzy, Badflower, Goodbye June, Aeges, Retrospect All Stars, Lynam, Aska, Electro_Nomicon, Ratchet Dolls, Death Grip, T.R.O.Y., Arson City, Keychain, Sun And Flesh, Thousand Years Wide, Save The Hero, The Normandys, Difuser

Saturday, May 27: Soundgarden, Stone Sour, The Cult, Zakk Sabbath, Suicidal Tendencies, Diamond Head, Fuel, Starset, Red Sun Rising, Dinosaur Pile-Up, DED, Kore Rozzick, Dead Metal Society, Wild Street, Diamond Lane, Black Tora, Five Star Hooker, Moxy & The Influence, Adakain, NonHuman Era, The Mendenhall Experiment, Paralandra, Wild Fire, The Adarna, The Revolutioners

Sunday, May 28: The Offspring, Seether, Jackyl, Ratt, Taking Back Sunday, Nothing More, Black Stone Cherry, Norma Jean, Wage War, Royal Republic, One Less Reason, London's Dungeon, Niterain, Nova Rex, 3D In Your Face, The Tip, Desire The Fire, Wild Planes, Coda Cutlass, As Above So Below, The Chimpz, Sweatin Bullets, Weston Horn & The Hush, Skytown, The Fairweather.