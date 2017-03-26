|
Rocklahoma Festival Announces Daily Lineups (Week in Review)
.
Rocklahoma Festival Announces Daily Lineups was a Top 10 story on Friday: Organizers of the Rocklahoma festival have revealed the daily lineup details for their year's event which will be taking place at Catch the Fever Festival Grounds in Pryor, OK in late May. Thursday, May 25 (Campground Party): Another Lost Year, Nicnos, Locust Grove, Final Drive, Midnight Mob, Hoodslide, Stolen Rhodes, BC & The Big Rig, Reliance Code, Screaming Red Mutiny Friday, May 26: Def Leppard, Three Days Grace, Skillet, Pierce The Veil, The Pretty Reckless, In Flames, Slaughter, Rival Sons, Fozzy, Badflower, Goodbye June, Aeges, Retrospect All Stars, Lynam, Aska, Electro_Nomicon, Ratchet Dolls, Death Grip, T.R.O.Y., Arson City, Keychain, Sun And Flesh, Thousand Years Wide, Save The Hero, The Normandys, Difuser Saturday, May 27: Soundgarden, Stone Sour, The Cult, Zakk Sabbath, Suicidal Tendencies, Diamond Head, Fuel, Starset, Red Sun Rising, Dinosaur Pile-Up, DED, Kore Rozzick, Dead Metal Society, Wild Street, Diamond Lane, Black Tora, Five Star Hooker, Moxy & The Influence, Adakain, NonHuman Era, The Mendenhall Experiment, Paralandra, Wild Fire, The Adarna, The Revolutioners Sunday, May 28: The Offspring, Seether, Jackyl, Ratt, Taking Back Sunday, Nothing More, Black Stone Cherry, Norma Jean, Wage War, Royal Republic, One Less Reason, London's Dungeon, Niterain, Nova Rex, 3D In Your Face, The Tip, Desire The Fire, Wild Planes, Coda Cutlass, As Above So Below, The Chimpz, Sweatin Bullets, Weston Horn & The Hush, Skytown, The Fairweather. Find more details - here.
