Rolling Stones Film Expanded For DVD and Blu-Ray (Week in Review)

The documentary film by Paul Dugdale was released to limited movie theaters in Europe last September but will be released on home video with the addition of seven live bonus song performances that were captured at various stops of their 2016 Latin American Tour.

Those performances include "Out Of Control" (Buenos Aires, Argentina), "Paint It Black" (Buenos Aires, Argentina), "Honky Tonk Women" (Sao Paulo, Brazil), "Sympathy For The Devil" (Sao Paulo, Brazil), "You Got The Silver" (Lima, Peru), "Midnight Rambler" (Lima, Peru) and "Miss You (Lima, Peru)". Watch the trailer - here.