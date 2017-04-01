Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Big Star, NRBQ and Art Pepper Quartet Record Store Day Releases Announced (Week in Review)

Record Store Day

Big Star, NRBQ and Art Pepper Quartet Record Store Day Releases Announced was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Conqueroo) Omnivore Recordings have announced special limited-edition, brick-and-mortar-only vinyl editions from Big Star, NRBQ and the Art Pepper Quartet that they will be releasing for this year's Record Store Day that will be taking place on Saturday, April 22.

The Art Pepper Quartet (Art Pepper, Ben Tucker, Russ Freeman and Gary Frommer) album celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and to commemorate, Omnivore Recordings, along with Art's widow, Laurie Pepper, will release an all-analog edition of the original vinyl on clear wax, in an individually numbered, tip-on jacket. Cut by Kevin Gray from the original mono master tape, this stellar package also includes the original liner notes and a features an alternate take of "Blues at Twilight" as a bonus track making its vinyl debut. CD and digital versions to follow at a later date.

On the heels of the highly celebrated, first-ever career-spanning CD boxed set High Noon - A 50-Year Retrospective, NRBQ returns for Record Store Day with a special double LP distillation, High Noon - A 50-Year Retrospective (Update). For Q fans who need a vinyl fix, this set contains highlights from the boxed set in a full-color gatefold with an inner photo spread visually tracing the band's history. A perfect primer for the uninitiated, and a necessity for the faithful, this special edition contains a previously unissued live version of "Keep This Love Goin'" unique to the vinyl configuration.

Rounding out this year's releases is the special slipcase edition of Big Star's Complete Third: Vol. 3: Final Masters. Complete Third was years in the making, and its eventual CD release saw it appear on countless "Best of 2016" lists. The vinyl volumes of Complete Third began rolling out at the end of last year with Vol. 1: Demos To Sessions To Roughs arriving in November and Vol. 2: Roughs To Mixes in February 2017. Now, Vol. 3: Final Masters is here to complete the trilogy. Read more - here.

Conqueroo submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

