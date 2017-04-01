|
Big Star, NRBQ and Art Pepper Quartet Record Store Day Releases Announced (Week in Review)
.
Rounding out this year's releases is the special slipcase edition of Big Star's Complete Third: Vol. 3: Final Masters. Complete Third was years in the making, and its eventual CD release saw it appear on countless "Best of 2016" lists. The vinyl volumes of Complete Third began rolling out at the end of last year with Vol. 1: Demos To Sessions To Roughs arriving in November and Vol. 2: Roughs To Mixes in February 2017. Now, Vol. 3: Final Masters is here to complete the trilogy. Read more - here.
