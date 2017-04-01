Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Billy Joel Plans To Play Less And Less Gigs (Week in Review)

.
Billy Joel

Billy Joel Plans To Play Less And Less Gigs was a Top 10 story on Monday: Billy Joel has revealed in a new interview that he may begin to player fewer and fewer live shows in the future so he can focus more time "having a personal life".

Joel has been playing a monthly residency at New York's Madison Square Garden and also launched a series of stadium tour dates across the U.S. back in January, which run until September.

The "Piano Man" shared his thinking about his future with Newsday. He told the publication, "I don't know that I'm going to be able to continue selling out shows at The Garden. Eventually there has to be an end to the arc. It has to start dissipating, and when we get an indication of that we'll probably fold the tent. I don't know when that will be."

He then added, "I'm probably going to start playing less and less gigs. Right now, we do a Garden show once a month and probably two other shows in other places around the country. I mean, I've got a new baby now and I'm trying to [spend more time] having a personal life. So I'm looking at less work." See his upcoming dates - here.

