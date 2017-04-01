Chicago To Headline 24th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala (Week in Review)

Jamie Lynn-Sigler, who is battling multiple sclerosis, will be receiving the 2017 Medal of Hope Award, during the event which will be taking place on May 5th at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Ca.

Race to Erase MS founder Nancy Davis had this to say about the iconic group performing at the benefit, "Chicago is one of my favorite bands of all time and has endless hits that remind me so much of all the special moments in my life. I am so excited that they can join us at this year's Race to Erase MS Gala to support the cause." Find more details - here.