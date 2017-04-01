Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets His Time In Band (Week in Review)

Bumblefoot

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist No Longer Regrets His Time In Band was a Top 10 story on Monday: Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal says that he does not regret being a part of the group, but he admits that he held a different opinion back when he left the band in 2014.

Bumblefoot had the following to say in a recent SiriusXM interview (via Classic Rock) "You could look at anything and say, 'What if I took a different path? What if I did different things? What if I said no and did this instead? What if I just focused on my solo stuff or producing or film and TV music?'

"But your life is your life and whatever decisions you made, they were based on who you were, who you are and what was supposed to happen. So, do I regret it? No. Absolutely not. If you had asked me three years ago, I would have a different answer. But, no. I got to be part of making millions of people cheer and enjoy themselves. It's wonderful." Read more - here.

