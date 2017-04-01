Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Vinyl Reissues (Week in Review)

Following the 2014 launch of reissues of the group's first eight records, the band are following up with a dozen projects that will be released over a three-month period.

On May 19, Iron Maiden will release "No Prayer For The Dying", "Fear Of The Dark", "The X Factor" and "Virtual XI." June 23 will deliver "Brave New World", "Rock In Rio" (Live), "Dance Of Death" and "A Matter Of Life And Death." The 2017 editions wrap up on July 21 with "Death On The Road" (Live), "Flight 666" (Live), "The Final Frontier" and "En Vivo!" (Live).

As a bonus, the first two albums ("No Prayer For The Dying" and "Fear Of The Dark") will also be made available in an exclusive Collector's Box sized to house all 12 albums with additional space for fans to insert the latest Maiden studio album "The Book Of Souls", which was released on triple black vinyl in 2015. Read more - here.