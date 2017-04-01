Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Mariah Carey And Remy Ma Release 'I Don't' Remix (Week in Review)

.
Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey And Remy Ma Release 'I Don't' Remix was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) Mariah Carey has released a remix of "I Don't," which features Remy Ma. To the uninitiated, that might not seem like a big deal. But the symbolism behind the collaboration is unmistakable.

Carey and Nicki Minaj have been beefing since Carey mentioned on American Idol that Minaj has a distinct lack of number one hits. Meanwhile, Minaj has been on Remy Ma's blacklist ever since she badmouthed her song "Make Love."

So, a collaboration between Carey and Remy Ma seemed like a golden opportunity to let the sparks fly. But while the shade they're throwing at the veteran diva is undeniable, the song is pretty straightforward--at least at first. 'You go hard for them, you don't ever ever wanna be apart from them," Remy raps. After that, it's up to the listener to interpret what she means: 'You hold them soft and still go hard for them, but instead of lookin' at how far we've come I'm regrettin' it, damn, are you done?"Listen to the "I Don't" remix - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Mariah Carey Music, DVDs, Books and more

Mariah Carey T-shirts and Posters

More Mariah Carey News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Mariah Carey And Remy Ma Release 'I Don't' Remix

Mariah Carey and YG Perform 'I Don't' On Jimmy Kimmel

Mariah Carey Shares Valentines Day Of New Boyfriend

Mariah Carey Releases 'I Don't' Video Featuring YG

Mariah Carey Tells Her Side Of NYE Performance Disaster

Stephen Colbert Spoofs Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve Debacle

Mariah Carey Was 'Mortified' During NYE Performance

Indiana Pacers Poke Fun At Mariah Carey NYE Debacle

Mariah Carey Manager Blasts New Year's Rockin' Eve Producers

Mariah Carey Laughs Off Her NYE Performance Debacle


More Stories for Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Dave Grohl Leads Sammy Hagar Acoustic Event Lineup- ELO Cofounder Not Attending Rock Hall Induction- Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show- more

Lemmy's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release- Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport- A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade- more

Allman Brothers' Wife Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Teens- Eagles and Fleetwood Mac Confirm Classic Rock Festivals Details- Blink 182 Streaming New Song Called 'Misery'- more

Page Too:
Woman Jailed For Playing Ed Sheeran Hit Over And Over- Rihanna's 'Bates Motel' Shower Scene Goes Online- Drake Angers Fans After Canceling Show At The Last Minute- more

Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'- Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online- All Time Low Cover Lorde Song- more

Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael- Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges- Justin Timberlake Teases Pharrell, Timbaland Collaboration- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Lemmy Kilmister's Long Awaited Solo Album Close To Release

Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport

A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade

Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Falls From Stage During Concert

Pat Monahan Hoping For Journey Reunion With Steve Perry At Rock Hall

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Added To Merle Haggard Tribute Concert

Incubus Frontman Reveal Origins Of Nimble Single

The Who's 2004 Isle Of Wight Set Coming To DVD and CD

Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Album

String Cheese Incident Returning With New Album And Tour

David Bowie's Former Home And Piano Up For Sale

Bob Dylan Rarities Features In Archives Center

Previous Unreleased 1967 Van Morrison Tracks Part Of New Collection

Chicago's Robert Lamm Releasing His First Retrospective Album

Coheed and Cambria Gearing Up For Neverender Gaibsiv Tour

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach Abducted by Aliens In 'Shine On Me' Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Lady Antebellum Reveal Details For New Album 'Heart Break'

Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online

All Time Low Do Cover Version Of Lorde's 'Green Light'

Selena Gomez Covers 80s Track For 'Thirteen Reasons Why'

Mary J. Blige's New Album Features Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled

Spice Girl Victoria Beckham Films 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment

George Michael Burial Location Revealed

James Song Featured In 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Promo

More Pop Acts Added To 2017 Glastonbury Festival

Usher Pays Tribute To His Late Stepson Kile Glover

Missio Release 'Middle Fingers' Music Video

Migos Star Confirms they Started The Dab Dance Move

Michael Jackson's Children Paris and Prince Get Complimentary Tattoos

Luke Bryan Talks 'To The Moon and Back' Ahead Of ACMs

Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael

Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005

Dan Webb - Oedipus The King

Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith

Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.