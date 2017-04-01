Carey and Nicki Minaj have been beefing since Carey mentioned on American Idol that Minaj has a distinct lack of number one hits. Meanwhile, Minaj has been on Remy Ma's blacklist ever since she badmouthed her song "Make Love."

So, a collaboration between Carey and Remy Ma seemed like a golden opportunity to let the sparks fly. But while the shade they're throwing at the veteran diva is undeniable, the song is pretty straightforward--at least at first. 'You go hard for them, you don't ever ever wanna be apart from them," Remy raps. After that, it's up to the listener to interpret what she means: 'You hold them soft and still go hard for them, but instead of lookin' at how far we've come I'm regrettin' it, damn, are you done?"Listen to the "I Don't" remix - here.