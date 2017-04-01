Muse, Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Kabboo Lineup (Week in Review)

The event is scheduled to take place on September 15th, 16th and 17th at the Del Mar fairgrounds in the San Diego area and will also feature headline performances from Pink, David Guetta, Jane's Addiction and Ice Cube.

Other artist set to perform include Jackson Browne, the Black Crowes offshoot The Magpie Salute, Live, Eric Burdon and the Animals, Jason Derulo, Alanis Morissette, Michael McDonald, Live, Dave Mason, The Tubes, The Wallflowers, Garbage, Pete York Fishbone and more. See the full lineup - here.