Rockers Pay Tribute To Late Boston Drummer Sib Hashian (Week in Review)

His former band shared the following tribute, "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Sib Hashian who unexpectedly passed away... Sib's high energy drumming on the early Boston albums and tours leaves a legacy that will be remembered by millions."

Hashian former Boston bandmate Barry Goudreau, who was performing with the drummer at the time of his collapse, shared this via Facebook, "Sib was [one] in a million, never to be replaced. He will be greatly missed."

Original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm, who was also on the rock themed cruise, tweeted, "So sorry to hear about [the] passing of Boston Drummer Sib Hashian. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family during this time." Read more - here.