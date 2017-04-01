Uriah Heep Announce New Reissues and RSD Exclusive (Week in Review)

The band will be reissuing the albums 'Look at Yourself ', 'Demons And Wizards' and 'The Magician's Birthday' on March 31st, which follows the expanded and re-mastered reissues of Uriah Heep's first 2 albums (and a new 2 disc anthology called, 'Your Turn To Remember'). We were sent the following details:

The band's 3rd album 'Look At Yourself' was originally released in October of 1971 and represented the first for manager Gerry Bron's new label 'Bronze Records' and was also their first to hit the Top 100 of the Billboard Top 200, peaking at #93. The title track is a charging statement of intent as the band don't let up, with no time to reflect on their success. Such was their hectic schedule at this time they managed to cram touring, session time and 3 albums in the space of 12 months. 'Demons And Wizards' was released in June 1972 and is widely hailed to be their masterpiece. In the US, the album reached #23 on The Billboard Top 200 and was their first album to be RIAA Certified GOLD. It also features their 2 best known tracks in the states, the Classic Rock Radio staple "The Wizard" and their highest charting single, "Easy Livin'" (#39 Billboard Hot 100). Signs of personal problems and pushy management started to have an effect on the band and the next album, 'The Magician's Birthday' released November 1972, though a quick follow-up the band somehow managed to pull it off with the album hitting #31 on the Billboard Top 200 and was their 2nd consecutive album to be RIAA Certified GOLD. Read more - here.

