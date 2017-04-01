Adele Says She May Never Tour Again (Week in Review)

Adele spent some of the night at the sold-out Mt Smart Stadium joking about the stormy weather conditions, even borrowing a brightly colored poncho from a fan for a few musical numbers. At the end of her performance, Adele revealed touring might not be the right path for her.

"Touring isn't something I'm good at … applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don't know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag," she reportedly told her audience. Check out a photo of the singer at her final New Zealand show - here.