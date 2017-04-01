Apocalyptica Announce 20th Anniversary Metallica Album Tour (Week in Review)

The group released a special remastered reissue of the album last summer which included the three bonus tracks of their renditions of "Battery," "Nothing Else Matters" and "Seek & Destroy." It's available on CD and vinyl here.

Apocalyptica have now announced that they are hitting the road to celebrate the anniversary and the reissue. The North American trek will be kicking off on September 5th in Atlanta and will wrap up on October 1st in Las Vegas. See the dates - here.