Bob Dylan 1961 Handwritten Lyrics To Be Auctioned (Week in Review)

The lyrics were written for an unpublished song about Wisconsin. Dylan had a special connection with Wisconsin. He went to camp there as a child and briefly lived in Madison in 1960 after dropping out of the University of Minnesota in May that same year. Dylan was determined to make a name for himself in Madison, which was one of the hotspots for folk music at the time. He played at various clubs, but didn't make a major impression.

Dylan moved to New York City in January 1961 and signed a recording contract with Columbia Records in October. He penned these original handwritten lyrics in November 1961 and gave them to Peter Crago, a fellow New York musician and roommate. Read more - here.

SHC submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.