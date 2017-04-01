|
ELO Cofounder Not Attending Rock Hall Induction (Week in Review)
.
ELO Cofounder Not Attending Rock Hall Induction was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Electric Light Orchestra cofounder and drummer Bev Bevan will miss the band's induction into the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next month due to prior commitments. The group will be honored at New York's Barclays Center on April 7 alongside Pearl Jam, Journey, Yes, Joan Baez and Tupac Shakur. "Unfortunately I will not be able to attend ELO's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame due to the fact that I am on tour in the UK with another great friend of Jeff (Lynne), Richard (Tandy) and Roy (Wood)..the legend that is 'Jasper Carrott'," writes Bevan on Facebook. "These dates have been sold out for some time and when the news broke about our induction it was too late to change them. "It would have been fantastic to meet up with Roy, Jeff and Richard again," he continues, calling the recognition a great honor "I have been incredibly fortunate to have had a life in the music business from my first band 'Rocking Ronnie & The Renegades' to 'Black Sabbath and all the bits inbetween including The Move, Denny Laine & The Diplomats, Carl Wayne & The Vikings, Quill, The Electric Light Orchestra, the Brum Rocks concerts, Stand Up & Rock and more… surrounded by great talented musicians. It has been a blast and I still get a buzz every time I walk out on stage. "However, I would like to add that without the support of the record buying and concert going public my great career could never have happened. So a huge thank you goes out to everyone who has ever purchased a record that I played on or been to any of the concerts. Hope to see you soon at a gig somewhere." Read more - here.
The group will be honored at New York's Barclays Center on April 7 alongside Pearl Jam, Journey, Yes, Joan Baez and Tupac Shakur. "Unfortunately I will not be able to attend ELO's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame due to the fact that I am on tour in the UK with another great friend of Jeff (Lynne), Richard (Tandy) and Roy (Wood)..the legend that is 'Jasper Carrott'," writes Bevan on Facebook. "These dates have been sold out for some time and when the news broke about our induction it was too late to change them.
"It would have been fantastic to meet up with Roy, Jeff and Richard again," he continues, calling the recognition a great honor "I have been incredibly fortunate to have had a life in the music business from my first band 'Rocking Ronnie & The Renegades' to 'Black Sabbath and all the bits inbetween including The Move, Denny Laine & The Diplomats, Carl Wayne & The Vikings, Quill, The Electric Light Orchestra, the Brum Rocks concerts, Stand Up & Rock and more… surrounded by great talented musicians. It has been a blast and I still get a buzz every time I walk out on stage.
"However, I would like to add that without the support of the record buying and concert going public my great career could never have happened. So a huge thank you goes out to everyone who has ever purchased a record that I played on or been to any of the concerts. Hope to see you soon at a gig somewhere." Read more - here.
• Eric Clapton Spotted In Wheelchair At Airport
• A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade
• Ghost Frontman Papa Emeritus Falls From Stage During Concert
• Pat Monahan Hoping For Journey Reunion With Steve Perry At Rock Hall
• Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Added To Merle Haggard Tribute Concert
• Incubus Frontman Reveal Origins Of Nimble Single
• The Who's 2004 Isle Of Wight Set Coming To DVD and CD
• Black Crowes Offshoot The Magpie Salute Announce Album
• String Cheese Incident Returning With New Album And Tour
• David Bowie's Former Home And Piano Up For Sale
• Bob Dylan Rarities Features In Archives Center
• Previous Unreleased 1967 Van Morrison Tracks Part Of New Collection
• Chicago's Robert Lamm Releasing His First Retrospective Album
• Coheed and Cambria Gearing Up For Neverender Gaibsiv Tour
• The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach Abducted by Aliens In 'Shine On Me' Video
• Ed Sheeran's Candlelight Performance Of New Song Goes Online
• All Time Low Do Cover Version Of Lorde's 'Green Light'
• Selena Gomez Covers 80s Track For 'Thirteen Reasons Why'
• Mary J. Blige's New Album Features Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled
• Spice Girl Victoria Beckham Films 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment
• George Michael Burial Location Revealed
• James Song Featured In 'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Promo
• More Pop Acts Added To 2017 Glastonbury Festival
• Usher Pays Tribute To His Late Stepson Kile Glover
• Missio Release 'Middle Fingers' Music Video
• Migos Star Confirms they Started The Dab Dance Move
• Michael Jackson's Children Paris and Prince Get Complimentary Tattoos
• Luke Bryan Talks 'To The Moon and Back' Ahead Of ACMs
• Family Holds Private Funeral For George Michael
• Louis Tomlinson Awaits Decision Over Airport Arrest Charges
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
• Rock Reads: Out of the Basement: From Cheap Trick to DIY Punk in Rockford, Illinois, 1973-2005
• Root 66 Week: Corey Ledet and His Zydeco Band - Standing on Faith
• Derek Davis - Revolutionary Soul
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.