John's birthday party was held at Red Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 25) and included performances by Gaga, Wonder, Adams and Rosanne Cash. While Gaga and Wonder teamed up for an energetic "Happy Birthday" duet, Gaga later performed "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance" on piano while Adams covered John's "Rocket Man."

Jon Hamm, James Corden, Heidi Klum and Neil Patrick Harris were also in attendance. Rob Lowe hosted the event, which also paid tribute to John's 50-year writing partnership with Bernie Taupin. The evening benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation and UCLA's Hammer Museum. Read more - here.