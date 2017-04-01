Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows Announce U.S. Tour (Week in Review)

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 12th in Spokane, WA at the Spokane Arena and will conclude on October 1st in Dallas, TX at the Irving Music Factory.

Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas had this to say, "No matter what I will ever do, nothing feels like home as much as playing these songs with these guys and it never will. And I can't wait to spend another summer out there on the road with the Crows." See the dates - here.