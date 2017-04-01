Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Phoenix Announce North America Tour Dates (Week in Review)

.
Phoenix

Phoenix Announce North America Tour Dates was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) French rockers Phoenix have expanded their upcoming live plans with the announcement of a full North American tour surrounding their previously announced music festival dates.

When Phoenix announced their 2017 summer tour dates in early March, only three American festival stops cracked the list -- the others were all in Europe. Now the band has announced a full North American tour with 13 dates in the United States and Canada; it will be its first full tour of the region since 2014.

Fans who can't make it to Shaky Knees or the Governor's Ball can see Phoenix in Orlando, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto or a handful of other cities with standalone concert dates.

Phoenix are currently working on their follow-up to Bankrupt!, which topped the alt, indie and rock charts in 2013. That project has no title or release date, but perhaps some live performances will spur the album along. See a full list of the band's North American concerts - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

