The Outlaws Announce Spring Tour Dates and Stream New Lyric Video (Week in Review)

The band released the live album last year and Henry Paul had this to say the track featured in the new video clip (which can be streamed here), "The song 'Gunsmoke' was written in late 1976.

"It was an early attempt on my part to write lyrical imagery specifically for The Outlaws musical personality. I was honored to get the lead track position with it on the 'Hurry Sundown' album and I think it's held up pretty well after all this time."

The band has lineup a number of live dates in the U.S. for 2017 and will be kicking things off with a string of shows next month that begin on April 8th in Sioux City, IA at the Anthem at Hard Rock. Read more - here.